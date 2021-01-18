Panamanian professor nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize

The solidarity, sacrifice and humanism of the Cuban doctors making up the Henry Reeve Contingent stand out among the reasons why Panamanian professor Raul Gonzalez nominated those health professionals to the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a letter sent to Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Gonzalez, who is also an academic from the University of Panama (UP), stated that some 10 brigades of Cuban health professionals arrived in Panama on December 24, 2020, to fight Covid-19.

In his letter, Gonzalez highlighted the ‘extraordinary work’ done by the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics since its foundation in 2005.

The professor stated that since then, this medical contingent has been providing assistance in 46 states and five non-autonomous territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, Sub-Saharan and North Africa, Middle East and Europe, where they assisted nearly four million people and saved more than 89,000 lives.

Gonzalez also summarized the main international awards this Contingent has won, among them the Dr. Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize from the World Health Organization, in 2017, and the high Comendador Cross decoration, granted in August 2020 by the National Congress of Honduras, among others.

In his plea, the Panamanian professor highlighted the work done by Cuban doctors in the current fight against Covid-19 and the battle of cholera epidemic in Haiti in 2010.

Taken from: Prensa Latina