Over 93% of those infected with COVID-19 in Cuba have recovered

In Cuba, more than 93% of the patients who have been infected with COVID-19 have recovered, a figure above the world average, which barely exceeds 69%; this reality shows how much has been done in the country in more than eight months of hard battle to save lives.

After discharge from hospital, in Cuba medical protocols also reach homes, the community, where all the care for those who have been infected begins and ends. What can be done to reduce the consequences that still remain? What follow-up does the Cuban public health system for each one of them?

Precisely on the studies carried out in Cuba referred to these issues, a preliminary view was offered during the weekly meeting held by the president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and the PM, Manuel Marrero Cruz, with the group of experts and scientists who contribute to the fight against the epidemic.

In this sense, Dr. Ileana Morales Suarez, National Director of Science and Technological Research of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), explained that knowing about the health condition and evolution of the recovering people constitutes a priority in our country in order to make their reinsertion into daily life as natural as possible.

According to her, several Cuban and international scientific and academic institutions have carried out researches and clinical studies that ratify the presence of after-effects in those who have been infected, whose magnitude, complexity and prevalence in time are still not precisely known.

Trying to diminish those effects and to improve the quality of life in those persons has been one of the main challenges assumed in Cuban treatment, which includes a surveillance in the community, psychological support, rehabilitation, regenerative therapy and follow-up by several specialties.

When defining some of the main complications that have been detected so far, the National Director of Science and Technological Research of MINSAP highlighted that preliminary results of the researches in progress have demonstrated that the most frequent complication that has taken place is lung damage.

Among the neurological consequences, she commented that the most persistent are headache, lack of taste and smell; in some patients a subclinical inflammatory condition also appears, as well as liver and heart damage.

What has been achieved so far and everything that continues to be developed from Cuban medicine and science in this sense, she assessed, is one more evidence of the effectiveness of the treatment strategy and of the effort made by the Health System to control this dangerous disease from the first moments in which it appeared in the country.

(Taken from ACN)