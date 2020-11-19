Over 4500 runners already registered for Maracuba race

Carlos Gattorno, director of the Marabana project, assured in Havana that the popular Maracuba race, to be held virtually next Saturday, November 21, throughout the country, exceeds the 4,500 runners registered.

Everything is going according to plan, the provinces and municipalities have responded to the call and at this moment the number of participants surpasses everything done in other races, Gattorno declared via telephone to the Cuban News Agency.

He added that until tomorrow, Friday, it can still be expected that the number of confirmed participants will increase; while he reiterated some advice given the current circumstances.

For that reason, he took the opportunity to recommend runners to comply all the bio-security measures to face the COVID-19, including the use of masks; and he exhorted to strictly respect the physical distance.

He also pointed out that the main challenge of this new edition of Maracuba is to achieve a fluid communication with the participants and make them part of the race organization.

In this regard, he said that he trusts that each one of them will publish their participation in the Facebook page of Andarines Cubanos (Cuban walkers), which he qualified as an exercise of ethics of each one.

In addition, he specified that the distance to run will be of three or more kilometers depending on the individual capacity of each person, and as it has happened in previous years, runners can be added in the different categories, from children to old people, he expressed.

Turned into a real party for those who like physical exercise, in this 2020 Maracuba will have special characteristics by the COVID-19, but anyway a great participation is expected with several races organized all over Cuba.

The start will be simultaneous at 7 a.m. in all provincial and municipal locations, as well as in rural and mountainous areas of the country.

It will also be a nice preamble to the 34th edition of Marabana, to be held virtually on Sunday, November 22, and as a tribute to the Day of Physical Culture and Sport, this 19th.