9 de octubre de 2020
Inglés | English

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to United Nations World Food Programme

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
The United Nations World Food Programme has received the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to feeding the world and for acting as a driving force in “efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

The Nobel Committee noted that there has been an upsurge in the number of victims of hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also remarked that the committee recognized the link between hunger and conflict and it commended the World Food Programme for its ongoing commitment to “bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas”.

 Two thirds of the WFP’s operations are conducted in war-torn areas, where people are three times more likely to be malnourished. According to the WFP, on any given day, the WFP has 5,600 trucks, 30 ships and nearly 100 planes on the move, delivering food and other assistance to those most in need.

(Taken from RT News)

