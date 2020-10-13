13 de octubre de 2020
New video¨Era¨ devoted to the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso

With the production of the video¨Era¨, several artists from Cuba show, in images, the influence of the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso on the new generations.

The audiovisual recreates the instrumental work of the same name composed by Daniel Martin Subiaut, co-president of the Latin Music Institute, with an arrangement by Cuban pianist Frank Fernandez, who performed the piece together with the Ecuadorian violinist Jorge Saade.

According to Martin Subiaut, the production, recorded in different locations of the Gran Teatro de La Habana and Havana city, was advised by Gabriel Davalos, photographed by Alexander Gonzalez and directed by Pedro Pulido.

He also explained that Hjandy Cantero (the original idea of the video) represented Cuban Recordings and Music Editions Company (Egrem) in the executive production of this work, which reached the first round of the Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Best Recording of the Year.

Actress Gina Caro and Patricia Hernandez Ortega, principal dancer of Laura Alonso’s ballet, joined this audiovisual tribute, while the choreography was in charge of Hector Figueredo Abrantes and the dramatic advice of maitre Lourdes Alvarez.

