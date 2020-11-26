New collaborative project ¨Trazos Libres¨ promoted in Cienfuegos

¨Trazos Libres¨ project representatives, cooperators, local authorities, as well as experts, students and professors from the University of Cienfuegos discuss experiences in the Workshop «The Cultural and Creative Industry, an opportunity to rethink development this Thursday 26 and Friday 27 at the Hotel Rancho Luna in Cienfuegos.

The purpose of the meetings is to share experiences on the potential and impact of the creative industries.

Lectures take place online and face-to-face modalities with specialists from several Cuban provinces such as Havana, Camagüey, Holguin and from countries such as France, Spain, Argentina and Chile.

During the official presentation of the project at the Hotel Melia San Carlos in Cienfuegos, Chiara Vighi, a cooperating representative of the NGO Oikos Portugal, expressed: «It is important for us because we consider that culture, the rescue of traditions, creativity and citizen participation has enormous potential for local development «.

In his speech, Juan Garay Amores, Counselor Minister and European Union Cooperation Chief highlighted that «very few countries in the world have two things that are appreciated in Cuba: solidarity, the will to serve, support others and create. Cuba’s artistic ability is impressive, «said the official in Cienfuegos.

On his part, Arnaldo Cruz, director of the project ¨Trazos Libres: La Contribución de la Cultura y la tradición para el desarrollo socioeconómico de la Comunidad», (Free Delineations: Contribution to culture and tradition towards a social-economical local development) declared to the media that the first Center for Local Development Management and Innovation, being built in Cuba, will be inaugurated in Cienfuegos by beginnings of next year, which will bring good benefits to this strategy implementation.

The actions that began in April 2020 and are expected to end in March 2023, aim to promote the culture and creative capacity of actors for inclusive local development, with the participation of organizations and community members.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)