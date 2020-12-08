Mysterious objects continue to appear: Monolith found in Spain

Another mysterious monolith has reportedly been spotted in the ancient ruins of a church in central Spain.

The three-meter high metal structure is located near the Santiago Church’s ruins just outside Ayllón in Segovia, according to reports.

It is similar to those which have been mysteriously appearing and disappearing in countries around the world in the last few weeks—from Romania, to the U.S., to England and the Netherlands.

On November 18, the Utah monolith was found in a desert by a helicopter crew who were out counting bighorn sheep. The structure was estimated to be around 10-12 feet tall, made from metal, and was planted in the ground. Just over a week after it was discovered, it was removed and replaced with a small pyramid.

Around the same time that the Utah monolith was removed on November 27, a similar object turned up in Piatra Neamt, Romania. However, compared to the Utah monolith, the object found in Romania was not as sleek or as well-built. On December 1, the Romanian monolith mysteriously disappeared.

A day later, on December 2, another monolith was spotted on Pine Mountain, California. Unlike the object found in Utah, this monolith was not secured to the ground and could be knocked down easily. The next day, a group of men headed to Atascadero, San Luis Obispo County, took down the monolith and replaced it with a cross.

On Friday, a monolith was discovered at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Sunday, another monolith was found in a nature reserve near Oudehorne, in the Netherlands. This mysterious object was also unlike the previously found monoliths as it was not shiny. It is thought that the monolith may have been there for some time as ice had formed around the structure.

Also on Sunday, another monolith was found on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England, U.K. A group of people walking their dog discovered the strange object on the island’s Compton Beach early in the morning. This monolith was around 10 feet tall and reflective.

Colorado has seen numerous monoliths appear over the last few days, with some objects’ origins more mysterious than others. Monoliths were spotted at Chautauqua Park in South Boulder as well as in front of McDevitt Taco Supply in South Boulder, though the two sightings could have been of the same monolith, which may have been moved.

A golden monolith has also allegedly been found in Colombia as videos and photos circulating social media appear to show the mysterious metal object in an open field.

The structure supposedly appeared near Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca on Saturday morning, according to media reports in the country.