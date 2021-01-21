Moscow eases epidemiological measures against COVID-19

Moscow mayor’s office relaxed epidemiological measures applied to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing the reopening of museums, libraries, sports schools and children’s recreation areas.

According to the head of the Moscow government, Sergei Sabianin, playgrounds for children will return to their usual regime, sports schools will be allowed to reopen, and the cards for subsidized trips of students from those schools will be unlocked for their use.

In addition, the distance learning in institutes and universities subordinate to the government of Moscow will extend until February 6th, the official said.

Sabianin also announced that the maximum number of audiences in theaters and cinemas will increase from 25 to 50 percent of their total capacity, while recreational centers may also accept half of the clients expected.

Similarly, work in museums, libraries and exhibitions will resume, as well as other massive activities, but always with 50 percent of the public planned for these centers.

The mayor’s office maintains epidemiological limitations for the operation of discos, clubs, bars, karaoke bars, bowling alleys and other similar places.

Taken From: Prensa Latina