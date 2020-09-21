Mexican newspaper La Jornada honors Cuban Medical Brigade

A singular tribute was paid by Mexican newspaper La Jornada to the Cuban Medical Brigade Henry Reeve on the 15th anniversary of its foundation, by dedicating an editorial and an illustrative report to it.

The national newspaper with the largest circulation reports in its editorial the coincidence of the brigade’s foundation on September 19, 2005, with the fateful date of two earthquakes of the greatest magnitude in Mexico, one of 8.1 magnitude in 1985 and another of 7.1 in 2017.

Although in the first one the Henry Reeve brigade did not exist yet, in both earthquakes Cuban doctors came to assist.

The editorial highlights that the contingent is characterized by its quick response and mobilization capacity, and 24 to 48 hours are enough for its deployment on the field in all its operative capacity.

After highlighting that the Henry Reeve is an initiative of late Commander in Chief Fidel Castro it recalls that in the wake of its creation Cuba offered aid to the United States following the havoc caused by category five hurricane Katrina, but the US government rejected it.