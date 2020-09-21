21 de septiembre de 2020
Mexican newspaper La Jornada honors Cuban Medical Brigade

A singular tribute was paid by Mexican newspaper La Jornada to the Cuban Medical Brigade Henry Reeve on the 15th anniversary of its foundation, by dedicating an editorial and an illustrative report to it.
The national newspaper with the largest circulation reports in its editorial the coincidence of the brigade’s foundation on September 19, 2005, with the fateful date of two earthquakes of the greatest magnitude in Mexico, one of 8.1 magnitude in 1985 and another of 7.1 in 2017.

Although in the first one the Henry Reeve brigade did not exist yet, in both earthquakes Cuban doctors came to assist.

The editorial highlights that the contingent is characterized by its quick response and mobilization capacity, and 24 to 48 hours are enough for its deployment on the field in all its operative capacity.

After highlighting that the Henry Reeve is an initiative of late Commander in Chief Fidel Castro it recalls that in the wake of its creation Cuba offered aid to the United States following the havoc caused by category five hurricane Katrina, but the US government rejected it.

The editorial extols that Cuban doctors have always been at the epicenter of life-saving disasters: floods, earthquakes, and epidemics such as cholera, Ebola and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mexico, he recalled, Cuban doctors and nurses have just collaborated in nine hospitals where they provided care to a little more than 43,000 people affected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The editorial is accompanied by an extensive report in which La Jornada highlights the words of President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his congratulations on Saturday to the international contingent for their 15th anniversary, in which he looks back on the work done in 60 countries of all continents since 2005.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

