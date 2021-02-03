Links between subversion in Cuba and U.S. financing revealed

The script of a soft coup against Cuba is sustained by the actions of the so-called «independent media» financed by the United States, local press denounced on February 02.

Cuban national television reported on the links between U.S. financing structures and those who work for sites such as ADN Cuba, Periodismo de Barrio, and Diario de Cuba.

Nine people who work for these web portals were present during the recent provocations in front of the Ministry of Culture of the island (Mincult) to disclose what was happening there’, the TV newscast stated.

The report described the event in front of the Ministry of Culture on January 27 as a media show. It stressed that the real intention of those gathered there was to generate chaos and destabilization and to transmit this image on social media.

The report showed a video in which Nelson Julio Álvarez, who works for the ADN Cuba website, acknowledges that he received between 150 and 200 dollars for spreading the provocations against the state entity.

On a video by the Telescopio Cubano Facebook group, Alvarez himself offered details about his coverage of the counterrevolutionary actions and how he was paid.

According to the Cuba Money Project portal, the ADN website, administered from the United States, received 410,710 dollars last year through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The United States recently reported expenditures of more than 261 million dollars in subversion projects against Cuba from 1990 to this year.

Cuba Money Project assures that more than 124 million dollars were destined for the purpose described as ‘democratic participation and civil society’, around 38 million for ‘human rights’ and 25 million dedicated to ‘media and free flow of information’.

(Edited by Yeney Perez Corona from RHC)