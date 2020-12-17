17 de diciembre de 2020
Inglés | English

Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest encounter in almost 400 years this Dec. 21

Yeney Pérez Coronapor Yeney Pérez Corona

On the last solstice of 2020 (Dec. 21), Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest together in the night sky in 4 centuries.

Some parts of Earth’s Northern Hemisphere have been feeling chilly weather for weeks now, but the official beginning of winter occurs on the solstice. This is the point when the daytime is at its shortest in one hemisphere and when daytime is the longest in the other hemisphere. Dec. 21 is the summer solstice for the southern half of planet Earth.

This year, the solstice happens to converge with a «great conjunction» that some have christened as an early «Christmas star» because of its occurrence near the holiday.

On Dec. 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn will appear just one-tenth of a degree apart, or about the thickness of a dime held at arm’s length, according to NASA.

A conjunction happens when planets appear incredibly close to one another in the sky because they line up with Earth in their respective orbits. Over the first three weeks of December, Saturn and Jupiter can be seen near the southwest horizon in the hour after sunset slowly getting closer with each passing night, according to a NASA skywatching statement about this month’s nocturnal highlights.

When these two planets converge on Dec. 21 they will be the closest they’ve been to one another in the night sky since 1623, according to Joe Rao, instructor at the Hayden Planetarium in New York. But that conjunction wasn’t visible to skywatchers on much of the Earth because of its location in the night sky. The last time the event was visible from most of the Earth was in 1226, according to  Virginia Tech astronomer Nahum Arav.

«This rare event is special because of how bright the planets will be and how close they get to each other in the sky,» Arav said in a statement.

The meeting of Jupiter and Saturn in the night sky is referred to as a «great conjunction» because it happens less often than the conjunctions of other planets. Jupiter and Saturn share almost the same celestial coordinates about once every 20 years.

(Edited from www.space.com)

 

Yeney Pérez Corona

Ver todas las entradas de Yeney Pérez Corona →

También te puede gustar

COVID-19 patient becomes first in world to die after being reinfected

Cuba fosters honeybee exports despite US restrictions

Diaz-Canel begins third government visit to Santiago de Cuba

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *