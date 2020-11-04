Italian Friendship Association asks for return of Cuban physicians

The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association (ANAIC) spoke in favor of the return of Cuban doctors and specialists to collaborate in the confrontation with the outbreak of COVID-19 that that European nation is experiencing.

In view of the worsening of the epidemiological situation in Italy, a possible setback is presumed to reach indicators similar to those of March and May 2020, months during which the country experienced a context of true emergency, the association said in a public statement.

ANAIC advocates having Cuban collaborators back on Italian soil and points out the lack of specialized personnel in the branches of medicine and nursing, essential for assisting those infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

For this reason, the ANAIC asked to consider the positive experiences in the cities of Crema and Turin to which members of the Cuba´s Henry Reeve International Contingent arrived to work during the most critical moments of the epidemiological crisis.

The Henry Reeve brigade was created on September 19, 2005 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro to provide solidarity aid to the people of the United States after the passage of Hurricane Katrina by New Orleans.

It owes its name to the American internationalist fighter who fought for the independence of Cuba during the war against Spain of the 19th century.

As part of their collaboration in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, more than 3,800 Cuban professionals have arrived in 39 states to serve more than 550,900 people and have saved 12,488 lives.

On October 2005, the contingent assumed its first emergency when more than 680 Cuban health professionals arrived in Guatemala to assist the population affected by heavy flooding.

(Edited from ACN)