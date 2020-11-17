Hurricane Iota hit Nicaragua with extreme winds and tidal surge

Hurricane Iota, which reached the highest category (5) on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, downgraded to category 2 as it passed through Nicaragua early Tuesday morning, although it still represents a grave danger to the Central American country.

Nicaragua’s Institute of Territorial Studies (Ineter) reported that at 3h00 local time the hurricane, already a category 2, had maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour.

Iota, which has already left one person dead in its path through the San Andres Island, in the Caribbean Sea, reached Nicaragua in the first hours of this Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of almost 250 kilometers per hour and qualified by the meteorologists as «extremely dangerous».

At 3h00, it was 23 kilometers south-east of Rosita and 52 kilometers east of Siuna, moving 15 kilometers west.

icaragua’s President Daniel Ortega highlighted in a message on radio and television, that the entire country is in a national emergency because it is facing two hurricanes in a row.

The National System for the Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention to Disasters (Sinapred) of Nicaragua said that Iota is expected to advance on land through Prinzapolka municipality towards the Mining Triangle with the category of hurricane.

It is expected to reach Honduras on Tuesday afternoon as a tropical storm and advance to the Pacific Ocean through El Salvador.

Over 40,000 people were moved to safe shelters. For the evacuation efforts, the Army activated over 9,000 members, while the Police mobilized over 8,600 officers.

