Hurricane Delta near to Yucatan peninsula and slightly weakened

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located by satellite images and surface observation inland over northeastern Mexico near latitude 21.1 North, longitude 87.4 West.Delta is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next day or so.

A slower northwestward to north-northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Thursday, and a northward motion is likely Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula this morning.

Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Although some additional weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula this morning, re-strengthening is forecast when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday, and Delta could become a category 4 hurricane again by late Thursday.

Weakening is expected as Delta approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140miles (220 km).

A Weather Flow observing site at Puerto Morelos, Mexico, has recently reported sustained winds of 54 mph (87 km/h) and a gust to 75 mph (122 km/h) after the passage of the center over that location. A wind gust to 64 mph (104 km/h) was recently reported on Cozumel, Mexico. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 974 mb (28.76 inches).

(Taken from NOAA)