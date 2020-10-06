At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 82.0 West.

Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A faster northwestward motion is expected to begin later today through Wednesday night.On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to continue to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands this morning, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday.

Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday and over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) fromthe center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km). The estimated minimum central pressure from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 962 mb (28.41 inches).

Cyclonic Alert Phase for Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality According to the information from the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, there are favorable conditions for the rapid intensification of Hurricane Delta over the seas to the south of the western region of Cuba, which will be affected by rains from the morning on the Island of the Youth, spreading to the rest of the western region during the course of the day.

From noon, the winds with tropical storm force will affect the Isle of Youth, and later they will cover the western end of Pinar del Rio and the south of Artemisa.

There will be strong swells on the southern coast of the west with light floods in the Canarreos archipelago and the Isla de la Juventud, which may become moderate in the Guanahacabibes peninsula.

Due to its proximity to the national territory and the expected impacts, it was decided to establish the Cyclonic Alert Phase for Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and the Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality from 08:00 hours.