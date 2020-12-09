Havana Film Festival premieres Spanish documentary about Pau Dones

The film collects a testimony of life, given in the last interview the singer-songwriter and guitarrist of the rock band Jarabe de Palo gave to journalist and friend Jordi Evola, a few weeks before dying from cancer.

‘Eso que tu me das’ was screened during the Malaga Film Festival, held in August, and hit Spanish cinemas in September.

Dones passed away this year and the rock band Jarabe de Palo has won numerous awards in and outside Spain, including several Grammys and Latin Grammys.

The documentary film will be screened at 23 y 12 movie theater this Wednesday and Thursday, December 10, at 10:00 local time.

The 42nd edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema takes place in Havana until December 13, in which more than 90 films are expected to be shown.