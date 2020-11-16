Havana celebrates its 501st anniversary amidst the fight against COVID-19

Havana is going through a favorable epidemiological scenario, according to specialists, which allowed that the 2019-2020 school year could continue and the commercial, regular and charter flights were resumed on Sunday at the Jose Marti International Airport.
Havana Deputy Governor Yanet Hernandez told ACN that the traditional tour around the Ceiba tree was held on Sunday night at El Templete building, considered a foundational point of the city, as prelude to the celebrations.
A special tribute will be paid to Havana Historian Eusebio Leal, who died last July. He directed the restoration works in the historic center of the capital city.
The founding of the Villa de San Cristobal de La Habana is celebrated on November 16, and 1519 is taken as the year of its foundation.