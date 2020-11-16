Havana celebrates its 501st anniversary amidst the fight against COVID-19

Havana, the real and wonderful capital of Cuba, is celebrating today the 501th anniversary of its foundation amid the fight against COVID-19 and making progress for the new normal life.

The opening of several public works preceded the celebrations, which shows, according to provincial authorities, the will to overcome the difficulties generated by the pandemic and the economic crisis, exacerbated by the tightening of the US blockade.

Havana is going through a favorable epidemiological scenario, according to specialists, which allowed that the 2019-2020 school year could continue and the commercial, regular and charter flights were resumed on Sunday at the Jose Marti International Airport.

Havana Deputy Governor Yanet Hernandez told ACN that the traditional tour around the Ceiba tree was held on Sunday night at El Templete building, considered a foundational point of the city, as prelude to the celebrations.