Glasgow hosts annual event devoted to Cuban cinema

The Scottish city of Glasgow began its annual event with Cuban cinema on Tuesday 11, although this time the five-day festival will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news is that more people in the United Kingdom will have the opportunity to watch it, Eirene Houston, co-director, with Cuban filmmaker Hugo Rivalta, of the Havana Glasgow Film Festival , told Prensa Latina.

Houston, a Scottish writer and filmmaker who since her first trip to Cuba more than 20 years ago began a close relationship with the Cuban Film Institute (ICAIC by its acronym in Spanish), the International School of Film and Television and other Cuban cultural entities, explained this event began in 2015.

For this atypical edition, the organizers prepared a program based on feature films and documentaries, such as El extraordinario viaje de Celeste Garcia (The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia), the debut film of young director Arturo Infante, and Silvio Rodriguez, primera tarea (My First Task), by Catherine Murphy.

The classics of Cuban animated cinema Elpidio Valdes and Vampires in Havana will be shown in a sort of posthumous tribute to their director Juan Padron, and there will be a workshop on Cuban cuisine by Scottish chef Gary Maclean, winner of a Mastechef competition, seasoned with classes to learn how to dance salsa.

The opening of the online event was attended, apart from Houston and Rivalta, by the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Philip Braat, and the Cuban ambassador to the United Kingdom, Barbara Montalvo, who thanked the organizers for keeping the festival going despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

