French associations ask Macron to boost health cooperation with Cuba

The Cuba Linda and France Cuba solidarity associations urged on Thursday 29, President Emmanuel Macron to promote scientific cooperation with the Caribbean island to seek joint responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to the head of State, the two associations recalled that France votes every year at UN General Assembly against the US-imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, a position they called to materialize with actions.

The letter, signed by Cuba Linda president Didier Lalande and France Cuba president Didier Philippe, asks Macron to use the mechanisms adopted by the European Union in 1996 to protect companies and banks from the extraterritorial siege Washington has implemented for six decades.

Both groups recognized Cuba’s results in fighting COVID-19 and its international solidarity, which reached almost 40 countries and territories in the last few months, among them Andorra and Italy, in Europe, and the French overseas department of Martinique.

Cuba Linda and France Cuba are active members of the international campaign to request to grant the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s Henry Reeve medical brigades for their support and role in the global fight against COVID-19.

In mid-March, the associations wrote the president to request an approach to Cuba in the scientific sphere, particularly in the production of drugs of proven effectiveness in several regions globally.