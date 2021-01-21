French association calls on Biden to reverse US hostility on Cuba

The Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop) on Thursday has urged US President Joe Biden to end the inhuman and genocidal policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, against the neighboring island.

Regarding Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, the organization founded in 1995 considered that the 46th President of the United States has a favorable scenario to stop Washington’s aggressiveness towards Cuba, which it recalled had lasted six decades, although with an unprecedented intensity under the Trump administration.

The new president had the support of over 81 million voters and obtained 306 votes from the Electoral College in the elections, and his party has majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, therefore, nothing should hurdle the lifting of the blockade and the end of the murderous measures of the previous administration, the association stressed.

In its weekly publication La lettre electronique Hebdo, CubaCoop pointed out that the international community must reiterate Biden that it is time to stop the inhuman and genocidal policy that affects Cuba’s economy and causes enormous difficulties for its population.

The association recalled that the new president inherits major problems and challenges, ranging from the health crisis to the need to restore normal relations with many countries.

Biden took office after a calamitous management domestically and aggressive towards the world of Trump, and the gear used by the Republican to attack Cuba should also quickly change, it said.

In that sense, CubaCoop called to participate on Sunday in a mobilization organized by unions and associations in Paris, in the nearby area of the Eiffel Tower, to demand the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

Taken From: Prensa Latina