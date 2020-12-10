10 de diciembre de 2020
Canciller Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla destaca reconocimiento de la ONU a lucha de Cuba contra el terrorismo
Foreign Minister says Cuba fairly addresses Human Rights

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez declared on December 9, that Cuba approaches human rights in a fair and equitable manner by giving all citizens equal weight.
We will continue to strengthen laws, institutions, strategies and public policies to improve their implementation, promotion and protection as part of our economic and social development model, Rodriguez wrote in his Twitter account.

That is part of the Cuba report as member country of the Human Rights Council 2021-2023 that the Caribbean Foreign Ministry presents in its official page.

The United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1945 and 1948 respectively, establish rules inherent to human beings without distinction of race, sex, nationality, ethnic origin, language, religion or any other condition.

Since then, the United Nations has expanded these standards to include specific ones related to women, children, persons with disabilities, minorities and other vulnerable groups.

According to the Cubaminrex website, the promotion and protection of human rights in Cuba is based on the universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated nature of these rights despite the United States blockade against Cuba.

The international community celebrates Human Rights Day every December 10.

