Experts warn about new fragmentation of giant Iceberg A-68A

According to the source, the new part has not been named yet, but scientists already know that it is 53 km long and 18 km wide.

Since 2017, the iceberg has drifted thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica, and experts consider that in the current austral summer, the great floting island sped up its breakup.

A-68A is the largest iceberg in the world, but eventually drifted southeast on its way to the South Georgia islands, where a catastrophe for its rich ecosystem is feared if it reached the coast, and the volume of fresh water in the sea in that area increased due to melting.

If the iceberg grounded in those islands, it could remain there for 10 years affecting the local ecosystem and economy.