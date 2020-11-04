Eta weakens to Tropical Storm as it moves across Central America

At 700 AM EST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Eta was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 85.0 West. Eta is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h). A faster west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday morning.

A turn toward the north, and then northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move over northern Nicaragua through this morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Continued weakening will occur while Eta moves over land during the next couple of days, and Eta should become a tropical depression tonight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.32 inches). Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength before it moves across portions of Cuba and approaches southern Florida this weekend.

While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, magnitude, and location of possible impacts from wind and rainfall, interests in Cuba should monitor the progress of Eta through the week.