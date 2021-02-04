4 de febrero de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba improves enzyme production in sugar industry

Cuba has achieved the industrial scale-up of technological procedures for the production of dextranase and invertase enzymes, widely used in the country´s sugar industry, a source of that industry assured on February 4.
The Commercial Director of the Cuban Institute for Research on Sugar Cane Derivatives (ICIDCA) Bárbara Rodríguez told Prensa Latina that these results allow to obtain inverted syrups and top-quality exportable sucrose.

She stressed that ICIDCA has its own technologies and others developed jointly with the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, and it is one of the two scientific institutions in the country to respond to the research, development and innovation demand in the sugar industry.

Rodríguez also said that ICIDCA´s portfolio includes a group of bio-products and chemical productions, as a result of research projects in two decades.

In her opinion, ICIDCA´s most remarkable action for biotechnology, due to its economic impact, was the start-up of the Dos Ríos bio-products plant, based in the municipality of Palma Soriano, which belongs to the Santiago de Cuba Sugar Company, in the east of the country.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

