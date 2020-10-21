Enrique Iglesias will receive a special award at Billboard gala

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is currently adding a new award to his career by being chosen as the best Latin artist of all time by the Billboard specialized magazine.

Since his debut in 1995, the singer has led the Billboard charts for weeks, including the Hot Latin Songs (27) and Latin Airplay (31), plus Top 10 Latin Airplay (40), plus number one hits in Latin Pop Airplay (24) and more Top 10 in Latin Pop Airplay (43).

The 45-year-old singer beat names like Luis Miguel, Selena Quintanilla, Marco Antonio Solis and Vicente Fernandez, who occupy the four consecutive positions, followed by Marc Anthony, Juan Gabriel, Shakira, Mana and Romeo Santos.

Over two decades of career and 180 million copies of albums sold mark the artist’s career, which has a wide catalog and other important awards and recognitions, among which several Latin Grammys stand out.

Iglesias will receive the recognition during the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony, to be held on Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Miami.

Puerto Rican singers Bad Bunny and Ozuna lead the list of nominees for the awards with 14 each, followed by their fellow countryman Daddy Yankee and Colombian J Balvin with 12.