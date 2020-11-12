The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) predict that it will take longer than expected to return to the indicators prior to the crisis generated by the coronavirus and for the fulfillment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

This was announced by ECLAC in its report «Labor Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. Labor dynamics in a crisis of unprecedented characteristics: policy challenges,» presented virtually on Tuesday from the organization’s headquarters in Santiago de Chile.

According to this study published on ECLAC’s official website, the recovery of employment will depend on reaching pre-pandemic economic levels, which could be achieved depending on the growth rate, only in 2023 in the best of cases, or in the 2030s if progress is made to the level of the Gross Domestic Product reported by the region in the last six years.

This report indicates that the greatest effects of unemployment were felt in the second quarter of this year, and it is estimated that 2020 will close with a loss of 47 million jobs in the region as a whole with respect to 2019.

Both Alicia Barcena, ECLAC Executive Secretary, and the Regional Director of the ILO, Vinicius Pinheiro, agreed during the presentation of the document, that unemployment has affected the most vulnerable groups, deepening inequality in the labor market, in which women have taken the worst part.

Both organizations call for promoting the labor insertion of young people by combining teacher training with traineeships in companies, providing benefits to ensure the assistance and participation of this sector and generating employment services.

(Taken from ACN)