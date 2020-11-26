Soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died Wednesday morning in Buenos Aires at the age of 60, his spokesman told the New York Times NYT +1.5%. Argentinian newspaper Clarín previously reported the news.
Maradona, famous for leading his nation to the World Cup title in 1986, died of a heart attack, his spokesman says.
Triste noticia, Maradona, el Pibe de Oro, jugador único, amigo de Fidel, ha muerto. #Cuba lo siente y le recordará siempre como el sincero amigo y el virtuoso futbolista que fue. Nuestras condolencias a familiares y amigos. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/mwhdhTSYSU
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 25, 2020