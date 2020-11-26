26 de noviembre de 2020
Inglés | English

Diaz-Canel sends a message of condolence for Diego Armando Maradona´s death

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to his Argentinean counterpart, Alberto Fernandez Perez, on the death of that country’s and Latin America’s great son, Diego Armando Maradona.

Soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died Wednesday morning in Buenos Aires at the age of 60, his spokesman told the New York Times NYT +1.5%. Argentinian newspaper Clarín previously reported the news.

Maradona, famous for leading his nation to the World Cup title in 1986, died of a heart attack, his spokesman says.

Below is the text of the message.
Havana, November 25, 2020
 «Year 62 of the Revolution»
Dear President:
On behalf of the Cuban people and government and Army General Raul Castro Ruz, I convey to you our deepest condolences on the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a close and faithful friend of Fidel and our people.
Please extend them to his family and friends.
Fraternally,
                      Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez
                       President of the Republic of Cuba
H.E. Mr. Alberto Fernandez Perez
President of the Republic of Argentina

