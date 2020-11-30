Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, attended a peaceful demonstration organized in Havana by the civil society to condemn the recent destabilizing attempts by the United States through the so-called San Isidro movement.

We are willing to dialogue as long as it is with and for Socialism and the Revolution, we will not allow interference in our internal affairs, the Cuban leader reaffirmed to those gathered in Trillo Park, in the municipality of Centro Habana.

Díaz-Canel also thanked the support shown by those present and assured that he had been late in arriving because he did not want to distort the spontaneous spirit of the meeting.

Since before 4:00 p.m., hundreds of people gathered at Trillo Park, moved by the desire to make clear their position of invariable support to the revolutionary process.

Iramis Rosique Cárdenas, one of the organizers of the meeting, said that it was created by a Telegram group, with total autonomy, and that it later received the support of government institutions.

Among the organizers are students, state workers and self-employed workers from different generations, united under the sensibility and political militancy of the left, explained Rosique.

The young man added: We are here because the Revolution overflows the institutions and has the right to defend itself.

Claudia Damiani, a young designer and another of the organizers, said that this was an opportunity to say that Cuban civil society does support the social project and that it is time to have a greater participation in its construction and in the country’s politics.