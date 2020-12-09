Diaz-Canel highlighted Caribbean Community and Cuba relations

Solidarity and cooperation are the most precious weapons in the ties between Cuba and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured on Tuesday at the closing session of their 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government.

VII Cumbre virtual CARICOM-CUBA.

Defendamos la solidaridad y la cooperación como fuerzas indispensables para enfrentar juntos los grandes desafíos y las amenazas que nos acechan. El Caribe siempre podrá contar con Cuba. #SomosCuba https://t.co/bYMvTR2jc2 vía @PresidenciaCuba — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 9, 2020 ‘We have concluded a fruitful exchange of ideas on the development of our nations and the progress of relations between the member states of the Caricom-Cuba mechanism’, Diaz-Canel pointed out at the meeting held through videoconference.

The leader assessed the meeting as timely to deal with issues such as the need for more affordable credit mechanisms, the increase of economic and trade relations in the region, as well as the fight against climate change.