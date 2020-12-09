9 de diciembre de 2020
Diaz-Canel highlighted Caribbean Community and Cuba relations

Solidarity and cooperation are the most precious weapons in the ties between Cuba and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured on Tuesday at the closing session of their 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government.

‘We have concluded a fruitful exchange of ideas on the development of our nations and the progress of relations between the member states of the Caricom-Cuba mechanism’, Diaz-Canel pointed out at the meeting held through videoconference.

The leader assessed the meeting as timely to deal with issues such as the need for more affordable credit mechanisms, the increase of economic and trade relations in the region, as well as the fight against climate change.

‘We reaffirm that multilateralism continues to be a cornerstone in the search for joint solutions,’ he acknowledged.

Current events demand the reaffirmation of the commitment of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, the President emphasized.

Speaking at closing session, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, rebuffed the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and called for an end to the US economic, financial and commercial blockade.

‘We love the people of Cuba very much, they are part of the Caribbean civilization, what we have done confirms the kindness and goodness of our nations,’ Gonsalves, who is Caricom’s tempore chairman.

The Covid-19 means an unprecedented danger, Gonsalves acknowledged, calling to act with solidarity in view of the economic losses of the region, particularly due to the impact on tourism.

‘The complex geopolitical scenario demands the strengthening of multilateralism. It is imperative that we fight to protect all of us’, the Caribbean leader underlined.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

