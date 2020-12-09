Diaz-Canel highlighted Caribbean Community and Cuba relations

VII Cumbre virtual CARICOM-CUBA.
Defendamos la solidaridad y la cooperación como fuerzas indispensables para enfrentar juntos los grandes desafíos y las amenazas que nos acechan. El Caribe siempre podrá contar con Cuba. #SomosCuba https://t.co/bYMvTR2jc2 vía @PresidenciaCuba
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 9, 2020
‘We have concluded a fruitful exchange of ideas on the development of our nations and the progress of relations between the member states of the Caricom-Cuba mechanism’, Diaz-Canel pointed out at the meeting held through videoconference.
‘We reaffirm that multilateralism continues to be a cornerstone in the search for joint solutions,’ he acknowledged.
Current events demand the reaffirmation of the commitment of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, the President emphasized.
Speaking at closing session, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, rebuffed the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and called for an end to the US economic, financial and commercial blockade.
‘We love the people of Cuba very much, they are part of the Caribbean civilization, what we have done confirms the kindness and goodness of our nations,’ Gonsalves, who is Caricom’s tempore chairman.
The Covid-19 means an unprecedented danger, Gonsalves acknowledged, calling to act with solidarity in view of the economic losses of the region, particularly due to the impact on tourism.
‘The complex geopolitical scenario demands the strengthening of multilateralism. It is imperative that we fight to protect all of us’, the Caribbean leader underlined.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)