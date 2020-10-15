15 de octubre de 2020
Diaz-Canel begins third government visit to Santiago de Cuba

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez began this Thursday the third government visit to the province of Santiago de Cuba.

The visit is part of the stage of new normality in which government visits to the territories are restarted, complying with hygienic-sanitary measures and social distancing, to prevent the coronavirus, as reported by the president at ¨Mesa Redonda¨ tv programm last October 8th.

As announced by the Cuban president through his account on the social network Twitter, the stay will last until Friday 16 of this month.

The Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency specified that the government tour is carried out on this occasion, in a reduced format to comply with the measures implemented against COVID-19 in the country.

The official account of the Presidency of Cuba refers that, upon leaving the Finca La Fortaleza, Diaz-Canel.

He offered statements to the press and expressed his satisfaction at being in Santiago, on this visit that is part of the government’s work system, now that we are beginning the new normal.

