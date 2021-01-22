22 de enero de 2021
Cuba's space image among NASA's best photos in 2020
A spectacular image of Cuba taken from space, with details of the entire archipelago, its extension, as well as other Caribbean islands, is among the best photos published in 2020 by NASA.

Captured from the dome of the International Space Station in March and posted on social media in September, the picture reached more than 1.630 million interactions on social media.

‘On a calm spring day, although somewhat cloudy,’ one of the texts posted says.

Another post comments on the variable water colors that surround Cuba, the Bahamas and South Florida. ‘It all matches. The deep blues and bright turquoises complement each other very well,’ the text describes.

The US space agency in its publication specifies that ‘in the summer, this region is colloquially known as Hurricane Alley’ because ‘tropical cyclones that form off the coast of Africa and mature in the warm waters of the Atlantic often find land for the first time on these islands.’

Along with the image of Cuba, NASA selected among its best photos in 2020 those named ‘Moonrise over the Southern Atlantic Ocean;’ ‘Lakes and Fires, Southern Kenya;’ ‘Sunrise over the Great Australian Bight,’ and ‘Paris at Night.’

Taken From: Prensa Latina

