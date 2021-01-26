Cuba´s President urges unity in the face of worsening COVID-19

Unity and work are decisive factors for successfully fighting theCOVID-19 pandemic and boosting the country’s development, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said.

After heading a government visit to the central provinces of Villa Clara and Sancti Spíritus, the Cuban president urged to work hard and ‘strip ourselves of slightest symptom of overwhelm or fatigue’ in the face of these pressing missions.

The solution to the majority of the problems lies in the Cubans´ unity, in being credible and working for the good of the country, he stressed.

He also pointed out the importance of confronting speculators and hoarders of staples for the population, meeting the needs of vulnerable people, and supporting the new monetary and exchange overhaul system as part of Cuba´s development strategy.

Villa Clara is currently facing a too complex epidemiological scenario, forcing the government group for the control of the COVID-19 pandemic to determine on January 20 its return to Covid-19 Limited Autonomous Transmission Phase.

Taken From: Prensa Latina