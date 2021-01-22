22 de enero de 2021
Cuba's President confirms potentialities to control COVID-19
Cuba / Inglés | English / Salud

Cuba’s President confirms potentialities to control COVID-19

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday confirmed the country’s potential to fight the increased COVID-19 cases, during a working visit to the western province of Pinar del Rio.

 

‘Our country has all the experience in overcoming this moment and controlling the epidemic afresh,’ the Cuban president tweeted.

During the meeting, Diaz-Canel laid stress on the need to increase PCR tests and the effectiveness of detecting contacts of infected people and their isolation, after the rise of new infections since the beginning of the year.

The meeting is part of a cycle of government meetings nationwide to analyze the fight against Covid-19, food production and economic changes for monetary overhaul.

Taken From: Prensa Latina

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Category 1 Hurricane Eta threatens Central America 

Cuban customs improve health protocols to face COVID-19

Reporta Cuba 408 nuevos casos de Covid-19 y cuatro fallecidos

Reporta Cuba 408 nuevos casos de Covid-19 y cuatro fallecidos

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *