Cuba’s President confirms potentialities to control COVID-19

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday confirmed the country’s potential to fight the increased COVID-19 cases, during a working visit to the western province of Pinar del Rio.

‘Our country has all the experience in overcoming this moment and controlling the epidemic afresh,’ the Cuban president tweeted.

During the meeting, Diaz-Canel laid stress on the need to increase PCR tests and the effectiveness of detecting contacts of infected people and their isolation, after the rise of new infections since the beginning of the year.

The meeting is part of a cycle of government meetings nationwide to analyze the fight against Covid-19, food production and economic changes for monetary overhaul.