Cuban Tourism Day: the leisure industry strengthens in Cuba

This November 20, Cuban Tourism Day, Cuban leisure industry takes hold when the high season has already begun and the 10 international air terminals host flights from various tourist-issuing markets who come to enjoy in hotel facilities with the guarantee of biosafety protocols and epidemiological prevention measures.

That date was chosen because on the same day, but in 1959, the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, created the National Institute of the Tourism Industry (INIT). to «promote a revolutionary tourism, based on the best values ​​of the human being, on the traditions of the nation and its people, as well as on the extraordinary natural resources existing in the country», according to the foundation reason.

In 1994 the Ministry of Tourism was founded, when the island was experiencing the effects of the so-called Special Period after the disappearance of the USSR, and the loss of more than 60 percent of its markets, hence the need to seek strategies to allow a secure economic entry.

Despite the fact that the White House increased the economic, commercial and financial blockade measures together with the full application of Title III and IV of Helms Burton aimed at punishing countries and companies that trade or provide services to Cuba, tourism Cuban was getting stronger year after year.

Thus, new markets and commercial partners of hotel chains, mainly Spanish and the European Community, bet on the Island and invested in an accelerated investment program of mutual benefit.

From those historical years until today, the tourism industry guarantees the country one of the most stable and fastest growing foreign exchange inflows with a housing fund that currently exceeds 73 thousand rooms and which groups together a sector of more than 100 thousand workers.

This count is worth when Cuba, after the effects of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 and good management to confront it, has reopened its borders to international tourism and reaffirms itself as a safe Destination, with the implementation of protocols for Sanitary Control in all air terminals and hotel facilities.

The tourism sector provides the productive chain with other sectors of society that allows guaranteeing the offers of goods and services that contribute to the growth of the economy, under the pillars of inclusion and sustainability. May your workers congratulate you on Cuban Tourism Day.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)