Cuban President visits central province of Villa Clara

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, will begin this October 21 the third government visit to Villa Clara, with the aim of promoting the operation of that territory in the new normality, and evaluating the fulfillment of tasks and recommendations assigned in the previous meeting, held in May 2019.

En camino a #VillaClara para participar en visita gubernamental. Inmensos deseos de compartir con el pueblo de esa central provincia. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/2vnBXYyrDU — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 22, 2020

Diaz-Canel is accompanied in this government visit by the Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa, in addition to the vice prime ministers and ministers, among other leaders. These type of government visits are restarted in all the provinces, complying with hygienic-sanitary measures and social distancing, to prevent COVID-19.

The tours include health entities and productive centers, as well as objectives of economic and social interest, and the Programa de la Agricultura Urbana y Suburbana (Urban and Suburban Agriculture Program).

The links between science and food production and the development of construction materials for prioritized programs, and the measures adopted in Villa Clara in the new normal stage are also confirmed.

