25 de septiembre de 2020
Inglés | English

Cuban President rejects new US sanctions against the country

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected on Wednesday the new US sanctions against the country as part of its blockade policy, tightened by the Trump administration.
On Twitter, the president affirmed that as he denounced it on Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly, the US government implements new measures that violate the rights of Cubans and also Americans.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected on Wednesday the new US sanctions against the country as part of its blockade policy, tightened by the Trump administration.

The cruel and criminal US policy will be defeated by our people who will never give up their sovereignty, the head of State added on Twitter.

Regulations issued by the US Treasury Department prohibit imports of Cuban rum and tobacco into that country, as well as lodging on Cuba in hotels or properties controlled by the government, State or Communist Party officials and their close relatives.

Under those provisions, travel and tourism companies subject to US jurisdiction will not be able to make reservations at facilities whose names will appear on a new list created by the US Department of State.

The US Treasury Department also eliminated a general authorization policy for the participation or organization of conferences, seminars, exhibitions and sporting events.

As of this date, citizens, residents and companies subject to US law must request a specific authorization or license for those activities.

(Taken from Prenasa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

US blockade against Cuba goes agaisnt the culture of peace

Oscars set new standards of representation and inclusion for eligible movies

Con los nuevos tres premios recibidos en el MLC Awards en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, asciende a 38 la cifra de galardones recibidos por Mambo Man, la película con la cual el reconocido compositor y productor musical cubano Edesio Alejandro se estrenó como director de cine.

Edesio Alejandro´s film Mambo Man wins 38 awards

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *