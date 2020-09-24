Cuban President rejects new US sanctions against the country

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected on Wednesday the new US sanctions against the country as part of its blockade policy, tightened by the Trump administration.
The cruel and criminal US policy will be defeated by our people who will never give up their sovereignty, the head of State added on Twitter.
Nuevas sanciones de Estados Unidos, al calor del compadreo vergonzoso con íconos de la derrota. La prepotencia y la desvergüenza se dan la mano. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidadhttps://t.co/2QOOXDSAz6 Via @Granma_Digital
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 24, 2020
Regulations issued by the US Treasury Department prohibit imports of Cuban rum and tobacco into that country, as well as lodging on Cuba in hotels or properties controlled by the government, State or Communist Party officials and their close relatives.
Under those provisions, travel and tourism companies subject to US jurisdiction will not be able to make reservations at facilities whose names will appear on a new list created by the US Department of State.
The US Treasury Department also eliminated a general authorization policy for the participation or organization of conferences, seminars, exhibitions and sporting events.
As of this date, citizens, residents and companies subject to US law must request a specific authorization or license for those activities.
(Taken from Prenasa Latina)