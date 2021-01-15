15 de enero de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuban president rejects new US government measures against Cuba

President Miguel Díaz-Canel qualified as unfair the new measures taken by US government against Russia, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

On his Twitter official account, the president denounced ¨The failures of the Trump administration do not cease to dictate unjust and unilateral measures against Cuba. We will win¨, and shared an article in the national newspaper Granma about these new actions by the Donald Trump administration.

 This Thursday, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce established new controls for the export of specific technologies and activities that could serve military intelligence in China, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela and other nations that supposedly support terrorism.

According to the information published on the website of this government agency, the modification is intended to «prevent US citizens from supporting unauthorized weapons of mass destruction programs.»

The Commerce Department also designated Cuba as a ‘foreign adversary’, under a Trump executive order that grants the Secretary of Commerce the authority to prohibit certain transactions that pose a risk to US security in terms of information technology and communications.

The measures should come into effect as of March 16, according to the Commerce Department publication.

Previously, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rejected the new coercive measures against the island, which he classified as politically motivated.

Last Monday, Washington once again included Cuba in the list of nations that are supposedly sponsors of terrorism, which has been widely rejected by the international community.

This inclusion provoked broad international rejection and messages of support from regional blocs, governments, presidents, activists, MEPs, US senators, communist parties, solidarity groups, among others, reached the island.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona from Prensa Latina)

