Cuban President presides over Provincial Defense Council in Cienfuegos

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and a group of ministers led the Cienfuegos Provincial Defense Council, to verify the damage and recovery actions in the territory after the rains of Tropical Storm Eta.

Governor Alexandre Corona Quintero reported on the measures applied during the meteorological event, the evacuation process of vulnerable communities, the state of the reservoirs and the main electrical effects, agriculture and mountain roads, mainly.

President Diaz-Canel said in Cienfuegos that every work undertaken in terms of recovery, has to be better than it was before Tropical Storm Eta passage. Diaz-Canel confirmed his confidence in Cienfuegos´ people to be prepared to face the new coming challenges.

El presidente Díaz-Canel dijo en #Cienfuegos que todo lo que se haga en función de la recuperación tiene que quedar mejor que como estaba antes del paso de #Eta. Ratificó su confianza en el pueblo cienfueguero que sabrá estar a la altura del momento que vive la nación.#SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/0FMzVCyOxm — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) November 12, 2020

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)