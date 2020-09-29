Cuban President praises the work of Cuban medical brigades

Ellos ya tienen el Premio. Encuentro con miembros de brigadas Henry Reeve que regresaron de Guinea Conakry, Honduras y Venezuela. #CubaPorLaVida https://t.co/3ms75XP32X vía @PresidenciaCuba
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 29, 2020
Our honorable Henry Reeve Brigade continues providing its collaboration to the most needy, showing solidarity to the world. #WeAreCuba #CubaForHealth, subscribed the Cuban head of Government.
Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose A. Portal, also participated in the meeting.
According to Diaz-Canel, in recent months Cuba has sent over 3,700 healthcare experts to 39 countries and territories that requested the country’s medical cooperation in fighting against the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
The president highlighted the aforementioned data in his recent speech on the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)