Cuban President praises the work of Cuban medical brigades

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised on Monday the work of Cuban brigades that contributed to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in several countries, as part of the Henry Reeve medical contingent.
The information was released on Twitter by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, a participant in the meeting with healthcare professionals who completed missions in Venezuela, Honduras and Guinea Conakry.

Our honorable Henry Reeve Brigade continues providing its collaboration to the most needy, showing solidarity to the world. #WeAreCuba #CubaForHealth, subscribed the Cuban head of Government.

Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose A. Portal, also participated in the meeting.

According to Diaz-Canel, in recent months Cuba has sent over 3,700 healthcare experts to 39 countries and territories that requested the country’s medical cooperation in fighting against the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The president highlighted the aforementioned data in his recent speech on the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

