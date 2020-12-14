Cuban president to participate in virtual ALBA-TCP Summit

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will participate in the 18th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), which will be held this Monday virtually.

During the meeting, the Heads of State and Government of the Alliance’s member nations will analyze the regional political situation and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This meeting will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the founding of ALBA-TCP by the revolutionary leaders Fidel Castro (Cuba) and Hugo Chavez (Venezuela).

The meeting will also welcome the return of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to that mechanism of political agreement and cooperation, after the Movement towards Socialism won the October general elections in that country.