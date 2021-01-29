Cuban President  heads government visit to Guantanamo

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, leads an exchange meeting with the main authorities of Guantanamo, where they analyze issues of interest in the socio-economic life of that eastern province of Cuba.

The working group is also made up of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and vital issues such as the confrontation with COVID-19 are checked, in the province with the highest incidence rate of the disease in the country, Overhaul Task, and food production.

Emilio Matos Mosqueda, vice president of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP), explained that from violations in action protocols of international travelers, the cases of the new coronavirus increased,thus, the territory went back to the phase of limited local transmission.

He said that in the last 15 days, 9,604 samples have been processed and 1,072 were positive for COVID-19, with an incidence rate of 208, while the capital city is the one with the highest transmission of the disease.

Also participating in the meeting at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Rafael Perez Fernandez, president of the CDP, the vice president of the Council of Ministers Roberto Morales Ojeda, and other senior leaders of key sectors for the development of the nation.

(Translated from ACN)