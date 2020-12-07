Cuban president Diaz-Canel regrets Tabare Vazquez’s death

On his official Twitter account, the Cuban president described the South American leader as a friend, and expressed ‘heartfelt condolences to the Uruguayan people and relatives’.
Previously, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had expressed his condolences on Twitter.
Nuestras sentidas condolencias al pueblo uruguayo, a familiares y amigos por el fallecimiento del amigo presidente Tabaré Vázquez #SomosCuba https://t.co/W8OJfp4bLt
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 6, 2020
Tabare Vazquez died at dawn on Sunday at home, where he was convalescing from a lung cancer detected during his second term in office in August 2019. He was 80.
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou decreed two days of national mourning for the former leader of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio, FA).
(Taken from Prensa Latina)