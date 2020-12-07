7 de diciembre de 2020
Cuban president Diaz-Canel regrets Tabare Vazquez’s death

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday regretted the death of former Uruguayan Head of State Tabare Vazquez.

On his official Twitter account, the Cuban president described the South American leader as a friend, and expressed ‘heartfelt condolences to the Uruguayan people and relatives’.

Previously, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Tabare Vazquez died at dawn on Sunday at home, where he was convalescing from a lung cancer detected during his second term in office in August 2019. He was 80.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou decreed two days of national mourning for the former leader of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio, FA).

