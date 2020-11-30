Cuban President congratulates Silvio Rodriguez on his 74th birthday

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, congratulated on Sunday the outstanding Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez on his 74th birthday.

Our admiration, affection and love,’ the president wrote in his Twitter account.

Silvio Rodríguez Domínguez (San Antonio de los Baños, November 29, 1946) is a Cuban troubadour, guitar player and poet, a characteristic exponent of the music of his country that emerged with the Cuban Revolution, known as the Nueva Trova, which he shares with other renowned singer-songwriters such as Pablo Milanés, Noel Nicola and Vicente Feliú.

With more than five decades of musical career, he has published about twenty albums, being one of the most important international singer-songwriters in the Spanish language.

At the end of the 20th century, he was chosen in his country with Ernesto Lecuona as the best Cuban composer of the century, while at the international level he was awarded, together with Joan Manuel Serrat, as the best Spanish-American singer-songwriter of the second half of the century and in 1997 as UNESCO Artist for Peace.

Among the most relevant records of the singer-songwriter we can mention Días y flores (1975), Al final de este viaje (1978), Mujeres (1978), Rabo de nube (1980) and Unicornio (1982).

(Taken from ACN)