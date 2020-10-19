19 de octubre de 2020
Cuban President congratulates MAS for victory in Bolivia

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, today congratulated the Movement for Socialism (MAS) for the victory of its candidate Luis Arce in the first round of the presidential elections in Bolivia.

Through the social network Twitter, the president celebrated the results to the great advantage of candidate Luis Arce, who returned political power to MAS after the coup against then-president Evo Morales in 2019.

‘Congratulations to #MAS, which has recovered at the polls, the power that was usurped by the oligarchy, with the complicity of the #OEA and the imperial guide. #Cuba shares joy over the triumph of #LuisArce. The Bolivarian ideal is reborn’ , wrote the president.

The MAS candidate obtained 52.4 percent of the votes, while the candidate for Citizen Community, Carlos Mesa, reached 31.5 percent, according to the poll released by the Ciesmori pollster for Unitel.

The electoral law establishes that to win in the first round, one of the candidates must obtain 50 percent plus one of the votes, or at least 40 percent with an advantage of 10 percentage points over the second most voted.

Upon learning of the unofficial results, Arce thanked the Bolivian people for their support and trust and reiterated that they will work to regain stability and social peace.

Former President Evo Morales pointed out that Bolivia recovered democracy and described maintaining the majority in Parliament as a great responsibility.

The president of the de facto government, Jeanine Áñez, acknowledged the defeat and congratulated the winners on Twitter.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

