Cuban pensioners begin to receive an advance of their pensions

About 1,700,000 Cuban pensioners will start to receive an advance on their pensions on Thursday 17, which will be increased as part of the new monetary order that will come into effect on January 1.

With the elimination of the monetary and exchange duality, there will be a devaluation of the Cuban peso (CUP) that will have an impact on the rise in prices of goods and services, something that will be supported by the increase in people’s incomes.

In order to reach January with enough funds to assume the hike in prices, the Cuban government decided to advance 1,000 pesos of the total pensions, workers from all sectors and those who receive social security assistance will also receive this amount.