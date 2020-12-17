Cuban pensioners begin to receive an advance of their pensions

About 1,700,000 Cuban pensioners will start to receive an advance on their pensions on Thursday 17, which will be increased as part of the new monetary order that will come into effect on January 1.
With the elimination of the monetary and exchange duality, there will be a devaluation of the Cuban peso (CUP) that will have an impact on the rise in prices of goods and services, something that will be supported by the increase in people’s incomes.
In order to reach January with enough funds to assume the hike in prices, the Cuban government decided to advance 1,000 pesos of the total pensions, workers from all sectors and those who receive social security assistance will also receive this amount.
After 2021 begins, minimum wages will increase to 2,100 pesos, while those above the minimum, will rise according to a scale, which goes from 1,528 pesos to 1,733 pesos or more, depending on their current incomes.
Marino Murillo, head of the Commission for the Implementation of the Guidelines of the Communist Party of Cuba, said on Wednesday at the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) that, due to the monetary unification, the Cuban peso will be devalued by almost 2,300% for the state business and budgeted sector.
As of January 1, 2021, the Cuban convertible peso (CUC) will stop circulating but those bills in hands of the people will be accepted at its previous value of 1 to 24 CUP until they have been totally withdrawn from circulation.
The Cuban peso (CUP) will remain as the only official currency in the country to conduct all operations, at a single exchange rate of 24 CUP per 1 US dollar.