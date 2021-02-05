Cuban Painted Snail selected second in ‘Mollusc of 2021’list

Mollusc specie Painted Snail (Polymita picta), of Cuban origin and recognized as the most beautiful in the world, reached second place in ‘Mollusc of 2021’list.

The ‘Mollusc of 2021’ competition is a joint venture between research institute The LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics (LOEWE TBG), the Senckenberg Museum Frankfurt and Unitas Malacologica, the association for worldwide malacology (the study of molluscs).

The five nominated mollusc species were selected from more than 120 nominations by a scientific jury.

The jury then selected five species that entered the second round as finalists. During this final round, the LOEWE-Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics website was open for the public to votes.

The title ¨Mollusc of the Year 2021¨ was won by the Greater Argonaut (Argonauta argo). As a prize, Argonauta argo will get its whole genome sequenced at the LOEWE-Centre TBG.

In the two weeks a total of 21927 votes have been cast, from over 126 countries. The Greater Argonaut (Argonauta argo) has won 36 % – a total of 7888 votes for itself.

In second place comes the painted Snail (Polymita picta) with 6377 votes, followed by The Cave Clam (Congeria kusceri) with 5042 votes. The Snakeskin Chiton (Sypharochiton pelliserpentis) got 2005 votes and the Ram’s Horn Squid (Spirula spirula) 615 votes.

The Painted Snail (Polymita picta) is a unique creature. Although Cuba is the country with the greatest diversity of snail species in the world, this is the only snail with such an extensive variability of colours and stripe patterns.The snails have what is known as a love dart which they use to spear the partner during mating.

We are currently studying why they do this and how it actually works. In another snail species, this behaviour promotes the fertilization of eggs.” “The snail is also known for suppressing fungi on Cuban coffee plantations by eating them, for example.»

(Edited by Yeney Perez Corona from https://museumfrankfurt.senckenberg.de)