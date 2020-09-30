Cuban musicians stand out in nominees’ list for Latin Grammy 2020

The tradition, sound, rhythm and flavor of Cuban music stands out among the list of candidates for the 2020 Latin Grammys, with nominations from half a dozen groups from Cuba.

According to the information published on the official website of the contest, the Failde Orchestra joins the candidates this year with the Failde con Tumbao album, produced under the Egrem label, while the Aragon Orchestra performs with the Icon phonogram, from the Puntilla Music record label.

In this way, the Aragon Orchestra is once again among the candidates for the Latin Grammy Award, after its nomination in 2019 for participating in the Cuba Linda album, by the Dutch trumpeter Maite Hontele along with William Borrego, Roberton, Alain Perez and Osain del Monte.

Likewise, the Aragon Orchestra stands out in the Traditional Tropical Album category, representing Guantanamo’s Changüi, with the production ‘Este es Nuestro Changüi’ (This is our Changüi). Omara Portuondo is also participating with the ‘Mariposas’ album, she was distinguished with the Award to the Musical Excellence in the previous edition, being the second Cuban personality to receive it after Juan Formell got it in 2013.

On the official profiles of the Failde, the group’s members expressed their joy with this recognition of their work and sent a ‘hug from Matanzas to all the nominees, especially those who represent Cuba.’

Within the Best Urban Song section, the duo Gente de Zona is very noticeable for the ‘Muchacha’ track, made with the collaboration of Becky G and Angel Arce ‘Pututi’, under the label Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC and Magnus Media LLC.