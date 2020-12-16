Cuban lawmakers assess scientific contributions fighting COVID-19

Cuban lawmakers will learn first-hand on Wednesday about the island’s scientific contributions fighting COVID-19, including four vaccine candidates that have been registered in the country.

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) will present an updated report on the collaboration of the island’s scientific institutions to face the pandemic, which amounts to 9,588 cases, 8,592 recoveries and 137 deaths reported to date.

With these data, Cuba is among the countries with the best results fighting the disease in the hemisphere.

For this reason, the island adopted policies, healthcare protocols, produced new medicines, among other results with a high scientific level.

This issue will be virtually debated at the beginning of the Sixth Regular Period of Sessions of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Cuban unicameral Parliament.

Today, legislators will also debate a document from the Ministry of Domestic Trade, which will report on the improvement of its work.

The Ministry of Agriculture and AZCUBA Business Group will also do so.

On Tuesday, the commissions of the legislative body debated on the response to claims by the population.