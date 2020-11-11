Cuban International Airport of Havana will open this November 15(+Video)

The Cuban Civil Aeronautics Institute communicates that it has been decided to restart commercial, scheduled and charter air operations at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, on November 15, at 00 hours.

In this sense, the Sanitary Control Protocol has been implemented, aimed at restarting aeronautical activities, which has already been applied in the rest of the Cuban airports.

The procedure includes, among other measures, the performance of the PCR test in the different international terminals on all travelers who arrive in the national territory.

According to the provisions of the Public Health authorities, as of this date, the collection of a health fee has been foreseen, in order to cover the costs of the implemented protocols.

Cuba reiterates its decision to guarantee the health and life of its nationals, as well as the foreigners who visit the country, ratifying itself as a safe destination, whose results in terms of confronting the pandemic are internationally recognized.