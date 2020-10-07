Cuban hotels belonging to Melia receive Travelers Choice award

A total of 18 hotels in Cuba belonging to the Melia chain received this year the Travelers Choice award, a distinction supported by the users’ opinions of the TripAdvisor website, th press released on Tuesday.

The Melia Cayo Coco, Melia Buenavista and Paradisus Rio de Oro are among the 25 best all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean, with the supreme Travelers Choice Best of the Best distinction, confirms a press release from the Spanish chain.

They are joined by other facilities such as the Melia Cohiba and the Melia Habana, in the country’s capital, deserving of the Certificate of Excellence according to the website.

Also noteworthy to mention in this category are the Melia San Carlos, the Melia Santiago, in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba; the Gran Hotel By Melia, in Camagüey; as well as the Sol Cayo Coco, Sol Cayo Guillermo, Paradisus Los Cayos, Melia Cayo Guillermo, in the Jardines del Rey tourist center.

Other six hotels managed by Melia in the Varadero resort are also in the preference of visitors, which will reopen to international tourism on October 15 under strict health protocols to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.