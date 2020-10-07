Cuban hotels belonging to Melia receive Travelers Choice award

They are joined by other facilities such as the Melia Cohiba and the Melia Habana, in the country’s capital, deserving of the Certificate of Excellence according to the website.
Also noteworthy to mention in this category are the Melia San Carlos, the Melia Santiago, in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba; the Gran Hotel By Melia, in Camagüey; as well as the Sol Cayo Coco, Sol Cayo Guillermo, Paradisus Los Cayos, Melia Cayo Guillermo, in the Jardines del Rey tourist center.
Other six hotels managed by Melia in the Varadero resort are also in the preference of visitors, which will reopen to international tourism on October 15 under strict health protocols to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.